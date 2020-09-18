Advertisement

15-year-old injured after mother throws knife at him

Gabrielle Hair
Gabrielle Hair(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile was injured after his mother allegedly threw a knife at him Thursday night in south Toledo.

The 15-year-old called police to the apartment in the 2600 block of Eastgate, saying he injured his back after his mother, Gabrielle Hair, 29, threw a knife at him.

Upon arrival, Hair would not open the door for officers, so they forced entry. Hair was taken into custody on domestic violence charges.

The juvenile was treated on scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

