Advertisement

An inside look at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford

Company leaders say it will create at least 1,000 full time jobs, and open by the end of 2020
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An inside look at a brand new Wood County project that will create a lot of jobs. Thursday, we got our first look at the progress inside this massive new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford. Hundreds of engineers and construction crews are in the final stages of their work, and the facility will be open by the end of the year.

Daniel Fox is the General Manager of the new 640,000-square-foot facility. He says Amazon will be hiring more than one thousand full time workers who will earn at least $15 an hour, and have benefits from day one.

The workers in Rossford will have help on the job from the company’s newest robotic technology.

“The robots lift shelving, and can lift over 1,500 pounds. They are here to make people’s jobs safer, more efficient and cut down on walk times,” said Fox.

Mayor Neil MacKinnon says this project is a huge shot in the arm for the entire region.

“The Crossroads is a Joint Economic Development District with Toledo. They put the sewer and water lines out here, so Toledo will get 27.5% of all the income tax. It will generate anywhere from $500,00-$700,000 a year for Rossford schools, and between $1-$1.5 million a year for the city of Rossford. It has also spurred other development. I have at least three companies, that I can’t name right now, that are coming here because of this great development,” said MacKinnon.

This is one of six robotic fulfillment centers in Ohio. Things like books, electronics and consumer goods will be shipped out of the Rossford center.

Once again there is no specific start up date from Amazon, just that it will open by the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo businesses receiving tax lien scam letters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Lucas County Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter says there’s a major scam going around. It comes in the form of a threatening letter sent to area businesses demanding money for an alleged back tax lien. The letter then goes on to threaten to arrest the person for an outstanding warrant that is allegedly attached to the debt. Quilter says this is a scam and should be reported to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts immediately. “Here we go again. People are always trying to scam people out of money.” says Quilter.

News

Souder Village hosts apple week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
From 2020 to the 1820′s Sauder Village is celebrating its apple week, honoring the history, the legacy, and the taste of apples.

News

100 days after storm, renovation of Sandusky State Theatre well underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The historic building partially collapsed during a storm on June 10th, and is showing plenty of progress in the rebuild so far.

News

Police pursuit ends in serious injury crash on Telegraph near Alexis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
A police pursuit on Telegraph ended in a crash, Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed Thursday.

Latest News

News

100 days after storm, renovation of Sandusky State Theatre well underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The historic building partially collapsed during a storm on June 10th, and is showing plenty of progress in the rebuild so far.

News

Amazon is close to opening its new facility in Rossford

Updated: 3 hours ago
It is one of six robotic Amazon fulfillment centers in Ohio

News

Former Rossford officer indicted on stalking charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Glen Goss Jr. faces two counts of stalking, two counts of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System, and one count of Tampering With Evidence.

News

Springfield High students eager to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
Springfield High School students held a drive-thru voter registration drive on Thursday.

News

Springfield High students eager to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

TPS awarded $4.8 million in lawsuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
In addition to Toledo, Cleveland and Dayton are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.