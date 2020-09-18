An inside look at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An inside look at a brand new Wood County project that will create a lot of jobs. Thursday, we got our first look at the progress inside this massive new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford. Hundreds of engineers and construction crews are in the final stages of their work, and the facility will be open by the end of the year.

Daniel Fox is the General Manager of the new 640,000-square-foot facility. He says Amazon will be hiring more than one thousand full time workers who will earn at least $15 an hour, and have benefits from day one.

The workers in Rossford will have help on the job from the company’s newest robotic technology.

“The robots lift shelving, and can lift over 1,500 pounds. They are here to make people’s jobs safer, more efficient and cut down on walk times,” said Fox.

Mayor Neil MacKinnon says this project is a huge shot in the arm for the entire region.

“The Crossroads is a Joint Economic Development District with Toledo. They put the sewer and water lines out here, so Toledo will get 27.5% of all the income tax. It will generate anywhere from $500,00-$700,000 a year for Rossford schools, and between $1-$1.5 million a year for the city of Rossford. It has also spurred other development. I have at least three companies, that I can’t name right now, that are coming here because of this great development,” said MacKinnon.

This is one of six robotic fulfillment centers in Ohio. Things like books, electronics and consumer goods will be shipped out of the Rossford center.

Once again there is no specific start up date from Amazon, just that it will open by the end of this year.

