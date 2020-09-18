DeWine gave away Generation Now political donations to food banks in August

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office confirmed Friday that money given to his campaign by the political action committee facing bribery charges in connection to House Bill 6 has been donated to food banks across the state.

Generation Now is alleged by prosecutors to have engaged in illegal activity surrounding political donations aimed at passing a bailout bill for FirstEnergy, the company which owns two nuclear power plants in the state.

The political action committee spent $60 million helping elect Republicans that would help make H.B. 6 into law. However, the FBI alleges that some of those fund were used as bribery payments that personally benefitted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others.

DeWine took the $19,755 he had received from all indicted individuals and donated the funds to the Ohio Association of Food Banks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.