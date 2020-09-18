Advertisement

Expect an explosion of solar activity in the next few years

Solar storms can bring blackouts, scrambled GPS, and beautiful auroas visible even here in Ohio
Solar storms can bring beautiful auroras to much more southern locations than would normally see them.
Solar storms can bring beautiful auroras to much more southern locations than would normally see them.(ROSS ELLET | WTVG)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re all familiar with the ebb and flow of weather here on Earth, from the relative calm of sunny spring days to the dangerous and damaging storms of the winter and summer months. But did you know the sun also experiences seasons? Solar weather is nothing like it is here on Earth -- there’s no rain or snow -- but there are still storms, and solar scientists say we are primed to see a major increase in solar activity in the years ahead which could have effects here on Earth.

Space scientists say the number of solar flares on the sun has dropped to a decade low over the past year as we have settled into what they call a “solar minimum,” but that period is about to come to an end and outbursts of solar explosions are forecast for the future. Meteorologist Ross Ellet spent some time talking about space weather with Dan Seaton a solar scientist at the University of Colorado who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Seaton explained how the weather on the sun oscillates back and forth between seasons of calm and active periods, including frequent outbursts of solar flares and geomagnetic storms. Those storms interact with the electromagnetic field of the Earth and have the potential to create blackouts, scramble GPS signals, and cause radio communication failures.

Of course, solar activity isn’t all doom and gloom for those of us here on Earth. It can also bring beautiful sights to the Northern skies.

“It also affects things like expanded auroras sometimes,” explains Seaton. "When space weather activity increases, the aurora oval can expand so you see it further south. You can see it in Michigan or Ohio.”

Right now, we are in a season of calm, but the solar cycle is expected to buzz with increased activity as soon as late next year. The sun’s stormy season will peak around 2025. Normally, each solar cycle brings a least a couple of these powerful solar storms with the Northern Lights visible from the lower Great Lakes. While this can happen any time during a solar cycle, the odds will increase as we approach the years around 2023-2026.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UAW names Toledo native as next Region 2B director

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Wayne Blanchard, a Scott H.S. graduate, will serve the remainder of the term, until June 2022.

News

One hospitalized in Fayette house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Fire officials couldn’t immediately tell 13abc what might have caused the fire but they did say that it was under investigation.

News

Women-run businesses revitalize Main Street in Swanton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Main Street in Swanton is booming thanks to one dozen shops run by women.

News

Waterville man seriously injured in Fulton County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads J and 3.

Latest News

Crime

15-year-old injured after mother throws knife at him

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The juvenile was treated on scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

News

Four new city council members appointed to seats vacated by bribery scandal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The four seats were vacated following the arrests of Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson in June.

News

One killed in Cedar Point Rd. crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
One killed in Cedar Point Rd. crash

Crime

Man arrested after posting Facebook video showing him point gun at occupied TPD cruiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Upon booking into LCJ, Lofton was found with 12 grams of cocaine stuffed into his body.

Crime

Suspect shots at man while he’s mowing the yard

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim ducked behind a tree as the suspect fired at him.

News

Toledo Alphabet Project highlights T-town signs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
All 26 letters will be placed across town for Momentum 2020.