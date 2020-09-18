Advertisement

Four new city council members appointed to seats vacated by bribery scandal

The four seats were vacated following the arrests of Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson in June.
Four new city council members have been appointed following the suspension of members due to federal bribery and extortion charges.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge with the Lucas County Probate Court has appointed four new members to the Toledo City Council. These members will fill the seats currently vacated by those members who have been charged with bribery and extortion in federal court.

According to a release from the City Council, John Hobbs III will take the District 1 seat, Vanice S. Williams will take the District 4 seat, Tiffany M. Preston Whitman will assume an at-large seat, and Cerssandra McPherson will take the other vacant at-large seat. The four candidates were selected from a pool of more than 100 candidates.

“I am encouraged and enthusiastic to serve alongside these four dedicated Toledoans,” said Council President Matthew Cherry. “I want to thank everyone who stepped forward during Toledo’s time of need to apply for the four seats that became vacant after four council members were suspended. Dozens of men and women, who possess a variety of experiences and backgrounds, applied to be on Council. I am confident the newly selected members of Council will assist in moving Toledo forward and help to repair the public’s trust in our legislative body.”

The four seats were vacated following the arrests of Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson in June. All four had agreed to a suspension of their terms in July.

