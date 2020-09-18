Advertisement

Man arrested after posting Facebook video showing him point gun at occupied TPD cruiser

Christopher Lofton
Christopher Lofton(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man seen in a Facebook video allegedly pointing a gun at a Toledo Police patrol vehicle with two officers inside was caught after a chase Wednesday afternoon.

A Toledo Detective saw the video around 2:30 p.m. and figured out what vehicle the suspect, Christopher Lofton, 25, made the post in. The found the vehicle in the parking lot of a business at Dorr and Collingwood.

When Lofton attempted the leave the parking lot, the officers made a traffic stop. As they got out of the vehicle, Lofton sped away down Woodland. The chase went to Ewing and Pinewood until it dead-ends into Division, where Lofton attempted to run on foot. He was caught a short time later after trying to jump a fence but failed and fell on his face.

Lofton was treated for facial abrasions by Toledo Fire & Rescue, and he was booking into Lucas County Jail, where 12 grams of cocaine were found stuffed into his body.

The firearm Lofton used in the video was recovered from his car and was found to be stolen.

Lofton was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, having weapons while under disability, CCW, tampering with evidence, RSP, trafficking and possession of cocaine, and illegal conveyance.

