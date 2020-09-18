Advertisement

Metroparks Meetup: A walk through the woods

Fall color peaks mid-October; park trails proving more popular than ever
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re about a month away from peak fall color in northwest Ohio -- and when nature’s fireworks are on full display, it’s a perfect time to hit the Metroparks trails.

“It’s a great time to be out,” says environmental education specialist Kelly Milewski. “The bugs aren’t too bad and the weather is perfect, so a lot of people are out enjoying the parks.”

Starting a walking habit can be tough, let alone sticking to it -- but the 180 miles of trails winding through the Metroparks take the guesswork out of where to take those first steps.

“When you come to the trails, you’ll want to make sure and start at the kiosk,” Milewski suggests. “Look at the map and know which trail you want to be on. All our trails are marked with a color and a name, so you can see how long each trail is and which one would work best for you.”

There’s a bit of added incentive for the more adventurous, through June 2021: “Here at the Metroparks, we have all kinds of different programs. We have a trail challenge that’s running right now, which anybody can do. You can walk, run, bike, paddle -- earning points just by being in nature.”

If you don’t need the motivation to exercise, the flora and fauna are constantly changing for a new experience every time -- especially approaching the fall season.

“We’ve got migration going on right now,” explains Milewski, “so you might see some turkey vultures migrating, broad-winged hawks or even monarch butterflies, so there’s always something interesting going on!”

Plenty of folks have flocked to the parks this summer, if only to keep from going stir-crazy -- and the staff will welcome more visitors this fall with open arms and open pathways. “Nature is really healing, and it’s good for us -- it’s proven to reduce our stress,” Milewski says. “Bring some water with you, maybe some sun protection, and just spend some time outside.”

For a comprehensive look at each and every trail in the Metroparks system, visit their website.

