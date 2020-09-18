Ohio releases coronavirus safety tips for Halloween and trick-or-treating

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, has released Halloween guidance, urging all Ohioans to use caution and plan ahead for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is leaving decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities up to local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians, while recommending that everyone follow current state public health orders and rules/regulation established by in the local community.

Among the recommended best practices:

• Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home.

• Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

You can read the full list of recommendations here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.