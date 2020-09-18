Advertisement

Ohio releases coronavirus safety tips for Halloween and trick-or-treating

Health officials considering Halloween safety precautions
Health officials considering Halloween safety precautions(Jack Springgate)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, has released Halloween guidance, urging all Ohioans to use caution and plan ahead for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is leaving decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities up to local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians, while recommending that everyone follow current state public health orders and rules/regulation established by in the local community.

Among the recommended best practices:

• Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home.

• Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

You can read the full list of recommendations here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UAW names Toledo native as next Region 2B director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Wayne Blanchard, a Scott H.S. graduate, will serve the remainder of the term, until June 2022.

News

One hospitalized in Fayette house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Fire officials couldn’t immediately tell 13abc what might have caused the fire but they did say that it was under investigation.

News

Women-run businesses revitalize Main Street in Swanton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Main Street in Swanton is booming thanks to one dozen shops run by women.

News

Waterville man seriously injured in Fulton County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads J and 3.

Latest News

Crime

15-year-old injured after mother throws knife at him

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The juvenile was treated on scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

News

Four new city council members appointed to seats vacated by bribery scandal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The four seats were vacated following the arrests of Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson in June.

News

One killed in Cedar Point Rd. crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
One killed in Cedar Point Rd. crash

Crime

Man arrested after posting Facebook video showing him point gun at occupied TPD cruiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Upon booking into LCJ, Lofton was found with 12 grams of cocaine stuffed into his body.

Crime

Suspect shots at man while he’s mowing the yard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim ducked behind a tree as the suspect fired at him.

News

Toledo Alphabet Project highlights T-town signs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
All 26 letters will be placed across town for Momentum 2020.