One hospitalized in Fayette house fire

Fire officials couldn’t immediately tell 13abc what might have caused the fire but they did say that it was under investigation.
One person has been taken to a Toledo hospital after a house fire in Fayette.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person has been taken to a Toledo hospital after a house fire in Fayette late Friday morning.

Fayette Fire Chief Anthony Bernal says a passerby was the one who spotted the fire and made the initial call to the fire department. Six local fire departments were called to the scene and were able to contain the fire inside the home at the corner of Mill Street and S. Cherry. One person was rescued from the fire and life-flighted to Mercy-St. Vincent hospital in Toledo where their condition is currently unknown.

Posted by 13abc on Friday, September 18, 2020

Fire officials couldn’t immediately tell 13abc what might have caused the fire but they did say that it was under investigation. 13abc’s Justin Feldkamp reported that the windows of the home had been blown out by the fire and that there was visible damage to the structure as well as a heavy smell of smoke in the air.

More information is expected later today and we will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

