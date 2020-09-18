One person dead in crash in Oregon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after the car she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a tanker truck Friday morning on Cedar Point Rd. between Otter Creek and Lallendorf roads.

There were no other passengers in the car. The driver of the tanker truck walked away with minor injuries.

Cedar Point Rd. will be closed for another few hours in both direction.

