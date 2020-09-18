One person in custody after car crashes into train

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was transported to the hospital and another is in custody after an SUV crashed into a stopped train on N. Detroit Ave. just before 4 a.m. Friday.

According to Toledo Police, the SUV was traveling north on the road when it approached the train. Two railroad workers were outside, wearing reflective vests and waving lanterns, but the SUV failed to stop and crashed into one of the train cars.

Four people were in the SUV at the time. Police said they believe alcohol use played a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.