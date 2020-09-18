Police searching for missing Toledo teen
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who left her home in the 1300 block of Goodale.
Eugeina Degado, 14, is described as 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with Lilo and Stitch on the front and black pants.
If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.