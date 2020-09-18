President makes NW Ohio a priority for visits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Donald Trump is setting his sights on Northwest Ohio once again as preparations are underway for his Monday visit. But why is he coming back and why does he see this area as so important?

That rally is planned for Toledo Express Airport on Monday night. This will be his third time in our region just this year. First in January and then most recently in Clyde in August.

President Trump is literally no stranger to this area. He started his 2020 campaign at the Huntington Center to a packed house in January.

“His coming is very good for Toledo and Lucas County. It draws attention to how good of an area we live in,” said Chris Joseph, the Central Committee Chairman for the Lucas County Republican Party.

Joseph says the president will be making his third stop here because of the importance of not only Northwest Ohio but Southeast Michigan. Two states he won four years ago.

“When you’ve got someone by the throat man you keep going. That’s the way he operates,” said Joseph.

“People are looking at Donald Trump and saying he may not be the candidate or the president I thought he was,” said Lucas County Democratic Party chairman Michael Ashford.

Ashford sees it differently. He feels the president is losing ground in Ohio, mostly because of his handling of the corona virus.

“That’s why he’s coming back because President Trump is nervous about Northwest Ohio and the state of Ohio,” said Ashford.

As in many of his most recent speeches, the president is expected to tout the pre-COVID economy and what he’s doing now to get things back on track. Will the message resonate in Ohio?

“People are concerned about this lack of economic recovery, how do they move forward, what happens to the affordable care act,” said Ashford.

“The economy, he’s actually an expert at the economy. He has helped is region by changing NAFTA to the new agreement. NAFTA killed us. This new agreement will hopefully build it back up,” said Joseph.

This trip will come a few hours after the president visits Dayton. Vice President Pence was in Zanesville earlier this week. Republicans won Ohio by 8 points in 2016 and are trying to keep that number.

No Republican has ever won the presidency without Ohio.

