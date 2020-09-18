Advertisement

September 18th Weather Forecast

Cool, Sunny, & Dry Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s today. A Frost Advisory has been issued for counties west of I-75 for tonight. Patchy frost could cause damage to sensitive plants if they are not covered up overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday will bring sunshine with highs in the low to middle 60s. Warmer weather returns next week.

