September 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s today. A Frost Advisory has been issued for counties west of I-75 for tonight. Patchy frost could cause damage to sensitive plants if they are not covered up overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday will bring sunshine with highs in the low to middle 60s. Warmer weather returns next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.