Souder Village hosts apple week

From 2020 to the 1820′s Sauder Village is celebrating its apple week, honoring the history, the legacy, and the taste of apples.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of Fall is officially September 22nd, but what better way to prepare for the autumn season than a week-long celebration filled with food, history, and family at Sauder Village.

“We are just so happy to still be open and be able to have many of these apple-themed activities for our guests to enjoy,” said Kim Krieger Media Relations Manager at Sauder Village.

Across the 239 acres of Sauder Village, you can find apples everywhere from now until Saturday. Once guests enter the historic area they are able to travel through time, to see the different uses of apples.

A filled crate of apples shows off the wide variety and bright colors of the apples available at Sauder Village.
“As they visit many of our historic homes and shops, they will be able to learn about things like apple preservation and watch apple cooking demonstrations,” said Kreiger.

Apple pies and strudel can be found roasting over an open fire inside the 1844-era Witmer Roth Home. Guests are treated to the entire baking process lead by Sauder Village Bakers. You can visit the barnyard of the rural 1920′s, and witness apples being sliced, baked, and transformed into a crisp.

“We love watching the children’s faces whenever we’re peeling the apples and then bringing them out and showing them how they would have dried the apples. They sometimes question us now… how does that work!?," said Sauder Village employee Barbara Martin.

Across the Village, each different era is hard at work sharing apple-themed history. You can learn the art of apple packing in the pioneer era, or travel to the Cider Mill understanding the process of the apple press.

Gail Richardson operates the press, and describes herself as the butcher, the baker, and candlestick maker of Sauder Village. Richardson a woman of many hats, but the expert of the 1879 hydrochloric press.

A look at the historic apple press that sits on Sauder Village's campus.
Although Apple Week looks a bit different this year, Richardson is glad to see a fall tradition return once again.

“Because of maintaining social distancing and protecting the staff and guests, you know it has its frustrating days but we are doing what we can to fulfill the greatest experience here at Sauder Village,” said Richardson.

Sauder Village employee Gail Richardson stands in front of the Cider Mill.
Due to the pandemic some apple week activities have been altered or cut completely, Including the crowd-pleasing apple butter demonstrations.

The village explains they are doing what they can to keep things familiar, Including still offering all it’s beloved fall sweets.

A packed plate of sweets shows off the many different fall creations Sauder Village's Dough Box Bakery has to offer.
“Before everyone leaves if they certainly would like to stop by and enjoy some things like apple fritters, apple dumplings, apple donuts, and apple pies," said Kim Krieger.

If you can’t make it out to Sauder Village’s Apple Week the facility encourages anyone to come out and try all their delicious treats at the Doughbox Bakery open year-round.

