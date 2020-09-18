St. John’s football quarantined after game vs. Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The St. John’s Jesuit football team has been ordered to quarantine for two weeks after they played a game last week against Findlay, which has a player with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The St. John’s website shows tonight’s game against Lima Senior as canceled. It was supposed to be Senior Night for the Titans.

For now, the school’s website lists the Sept. 25 game against Fremont Ross as still on.

