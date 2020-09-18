Advertisement

Suspect shots at man while he’s mowing the yard

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man wasn’t injured after an unknown suspect fired a gun at him while he was mowing a lawn Wednesday afternoon.

James Dumbroski was mowing a lawn in the 100 block of Lakeshore around 1 p.m. when he noticed a man in a blue mask standing on the sidewalk, pointing a handgun at him. Dumbroski ducked behind a tree, and the man fired five or six shots in his direction.

Dumbroski was not injured, but four rounds struck an adjacent house.

The suspect fled on foot across Airport Hwy. He has not be located.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo Alphabet Project highlights T-town signs

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Tony Geftos
All 26 letters will be placed across town for Momentum 2020.

News

Toledo Alphabet Project

Updated: 48 minutes ago
A scavenger-hunt interactive art exhibit showcases letters from Toledo's history all over town as part of Momentum 2020.

News

Police searching for missing Toledo teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Eugeina Degado ran away from her home in the 1300 block of Goodale.

Coronavirus

St. John’s football quarantined after game vs. Findlay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Titans will miss their game tonight against Lima Senior on what was supposed to be Senior Night.

Latest News

News

One person in custody after car crashes into train

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on N. Detroit.

News

One person dead in crash in Oregon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A car and tanker truck were involved in a head-on crash on Cedar Point Rd.

News

President makes NW Ohio a priority for visits

Updated: 9 hours ago
President makes NW Ohio a priority for visits

News

DeWine debuts Ohio’s COVID-19 dashboard for schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Schools will be required to notify parents of cases, and report information to local health departments to give data to the state’s Department of Health

News

President makes northwest Ohio a priority for visits

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
President Trump is literally no stranger to this area. He started his 2020 campaign at the Huntington Center to a packed house in January.

News

Toledo businesses receiving tax lien scam letters

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Lucas County Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter says there’s a major scam going around\ in the form of a threatening letter sent to area businesses demanding money for an alleged back tax lien.