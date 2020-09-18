Suspect shots at man while he’s mowing the yard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man wasn’t injured after an unknown suspect fired a gun at him while he was mowing a lawn Wednesday afternoon.

James Dumbroski was mowing a lawn in the 100 block of Lakeshore around 1 p.m. when he noticed a man in a blue mask standing on the sidewalk, pointing a handgun at him. Dumbroski ducked behind a tree, and the man fired five or six shots in his direction.

Dumbroski was not injured, but four rounds struck an adjacent house.

The suspect fled on foot across Airport Hwy. He has not be located.

