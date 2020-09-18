Advertisement

Toledo Alphabet Project highlights T-town signs

All 26 letters will be placed across town for Momentum 2020
All 26 letters will be placed all over Toledo
All 26 letters will be placed all over Toledo
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gimme an A! Gimme an R! Gimme a T!

What’s that spell? Well, it could spell ART, but these letters have much deeper meaning.

H is for Hens
H is for Hens(Tony Geftos)

Also, we’re not stopping with three. We’re hunting down all 26 letters of the alphabet. That’s the goal for the temporary interactive art installation called The Toledo Alphabet Project. It takes iconic letters from logos and signs throughout the history of The Glass City and recreates them as 3-foot glowing letters, courtesy of Graphite Design + Build.

B is for Byblos
B is for Byblos(Tony Geftos (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Tony Geftos)

The letters will be placed all over T-town. It’s up to you to find them all and determine their origins. HERE’S A START: The “a” is from the Toledo School for the Arts.

X is from Wixey
X is from Wixey(Tony Geftos (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Tony Geftos)

The Alphabet Project is part of Momentum 2020. Once the letters are installed, the week of Sept. 21, 2020, you can find a map to their locations online. CLICK HERE: Momentum Toledo.

