Toledo Alphabet Project highlights T-town signs
All 26 letters will be placed across town for Momentum 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gimme an A! Gimme an R! Gimme a T!
What’s that spell? Well, it could spell ART, but these letters have much deeper meaning.
Also, we’re not stopping with three. We’re hunting down all 26 letters of the alphabet. That’s the goal for the temporary interactive art installation called The Toledo Alphabet Project. It takes iconic letters from logos and signs throughout the history of The Glass City and recreates them as 3-foot glowing letters, courtesy of Graphite Design + Build.
The letters will be placed all over T-town. It’s up to you to find them all and determine their origins. HERE’S A START: The “a” is from the Toledo School for the Arts.
The Alphabet Project is part of Momentum 2020. Once the letters are installed, the week of Sept. 21, 2020, you can find a map to their locations online. CLICK HERE: Momentum Toledo.
