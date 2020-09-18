Toledo Alphabet Project highlights T-town signs

Autoplay Caption

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gimme an A! Gimme an R! Gimme a T!

What’s that spell? Well, it could spell ART, but these letters have much deeper meaning.

H is for Hens (Tony Geftos)

Also, we’re not stopping with three. We’re hunting down all 26 letters of the alphabet. That’s the goal for the temporary interactive art installation called The Toledo Alphabet Project. It takes iconic letters from logos and signs throughout the history of The Glass City and recreates them as 3-foot glowing letters, courtesy of Graphite Design + Build.

B is for Byblos (Tony Geftos (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Tony Geftos)

The letters will be placed all over T-town. It’s up to you to find them all and determine their origins. HERE’S A START: The “a” is from the Toledo School for the Arts.

X is from Wixey (Tony Geftos (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Tony Geftos)

The Alphabet Project is part of Momentum 2020. Once the letters are installed, the week of Sept. 21, 2020, you can find a map to their locations online. CLICK HERE: Momentum Toledo.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.