Toledo businesses receiving tax lien scam letters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter says there’s a major scam going around. It comes in the form of a threatening letter sent to area businesses demanding money for an alleged back tax lien. The letter then goes on to threaten to arrest the person for an outstanding warrant that is allegedly attached to the debt.

Quilter says this is a scam and should be reported to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts immediately. “Here we go again. People are always trying to scam people out of money.” says Quilter.

At first glance it looks very official. A closer examination finds a number of bogus statements such as coming from the “Benefits Suspension Agency”. There is no such agency according to the Lucas County Clerk of Courts. The mailing address is Los Angeles, CA, and it claims to represent the “Tax Processing Unit,” and there is no such local, state or national unit.

Consumer experts recommend if you get one of these letters, google the number for the actual agency mentioned and call it directly. You are also urged to report it to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker .

