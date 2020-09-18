Toledo Humane Society seeing a spike in suspected cases of abuse and neglect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a busy, and difficult time at the Toledo Humane Society the last couple of weeks. There’s been a spike in cases of suspected abuse and neglect. In fact, one case in particular has been especially difficult for the staff.

We want to warn you that some of the images in this story may be difficult for you to see.

To give you an idea of how many cases they’ve been handling here in the last couple weeks, two animals with serious medical problems came in less than an hour apart Friday. That’s in addition to all the existing cases. It’s a trend everyone is working to stop.

One of the newest cases at the shelter, is one of the worst many of the staff members have ever seen. Stephen Heaven is the head of THS. He says Betsy is a dog that was transferred to the shelter Thursday from Lucas County Canine Care and Control where she was brought in by someone who said she was a stray.

“This is a really disgusting case of abuse. Somebody watched this poor dog go downhill slowly for weeks and maybe even months. There is no reason to let a dog suffer that long,” said Heaven.

Vets at THS say Betsy was in advanced kidney failure, there was a large mass in her abdomen, and she was anemic. Because of that, she was humanely euthanized Friday. Dr. Debbie Johnson is a shelter veterinarian.

“The losses stick with us. In fact, the staff suggested last week we create a board with pictures of all our success stories so we can look at that when we are having a tough day to remind us we are doing really good work here,” she said.

A puppy with serious issues was also brought in this week. The pup had neurological signs and was unaware of her surroundings which leads vets to believe it was from trauma or poisoning. Unfortunately they were unable to save the puppy.

Friday another dog came in with serious injuries and a cat was left in front of the shelter in a sealed box. The box had a note saying the cat had been found by someone, and to please euthanize it. As of right now, the staff at THS believes the cat can be saved.

These kinds of cases are especially frustrating for the shelter staff. They say all people have to do is ask for help. If you do not have the resources and your pet needs help, reach out to any one of the many shelters, rescue groups and county agencies in the region. If they cannot help, they can likely direct you to an organization that can.

If you have any information about Betsy or any other case of suspected abuse and neglect, contact investigators at THS. You can remain anonymous.

You can call (419) 891-0705 or log on to toledohumane.org.

