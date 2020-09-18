TPS Barber Academy offers free haircuts to community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Barber Academy was packed with patrons before COVID-19 before it was forced to close for three months during the pandemic.

Now students are back behind the chair without customers to serve. Christian Johnson, a barber student, says, ″Before the COVID, we actually had a lot of patrons. We were packed, everybody was doing a cut."

Students are taking the same precautions they take at standard barbershops to keep customers safe. Larry Warniment, Director of Adult Education said, “We make sure that we are following the health department guidelines on masking, PPEs, all the clients do wear the masks, so everyone is safe not just our clients, but our students as well.”

The TPS Barber Academy has been around since 2002. Students need 18 hours of theory and practical experience to complete the course. Until further notice, all hair cuts will be free at TPS Barber Academy.

“Just come on in and get a free haircut," Zonta Moore, an instructor in the program, said. "We know that these are tough times for everybody, so we want to be able to help the community out at the same time as helping our students out so everybody can win.”

TPS Barber Academy, located at 3281 Upton Ave., is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can call 419-671-8708 to schedule an appointment. Face masks are required.

