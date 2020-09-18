UAW names Toledo native as next Region 2B director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The UAW has selected a Toledo native as its next Region 2B director, the union announced Thursday.

Wayne Blanchard was elected by UAW delegates in Ohio and Indiana to serve the remainder of the term, which ends in June 2022.

Blanchard, a Scott High School graduate and U.S. Army veteran, has been Assistant Director since June 2017. He’s been active in the UAW since age 20, and he held his first elected position in 1990 as Financial Security-Treasurer of UAW Local 48, the UnitCast Division in Toledo.

