Waterville man seriously injured in Fulton County crash

FULTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A 31-year-old Waterville man sustained life-threatening injuries during a Friday morning crash in Fulton County.

A pickup truck driven by Samuel J. Phillips, 25, of Liberty Center, was northbound on County Rd. 3 around 7:40 a.m. when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. His vehicle was struck by another pickup truck traveling on County Rd. J, driven by Scott L. Morris, 31, of Waterville.

Phillips sustained serious injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

Morris was taken by Life-Flight to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

