Women-run businesses revitalize Main Street in Swanton

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - 60% of small businesses that closed during the pandemic are now permanently closed, according to data compiled by Yelp.

Main Street in Swanton is bucking that national trend by adding new stores and retaining the ones already there. In fact, many of the business owners say downtown activity in Swanton is thriving.

Benfield Wines in Swanton is part of the business boom on Main Street. (Tony Geftos)

So, what’s the secret? According to those at the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, it’s not just the stores themselves, it’s the women running them who have hit a niche market by catering to small-town charm and day-out experiences. They’ve also set up a support group of cross-promoting each other’s businesses and specials online, using Facebook as a marketing tool.

One dozen women-run businesses are keeping Main Street alive in Swanton. (Tony Geftos)

“I think the secret is the women and that we’re working together. We have formed our own small business organization aside from the Chamber and we’re meeting monthly to be able to cross-promote and be able to support each other,” said Julia Benfield, owner of Benfield Wines and Chair of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.

“And moms don’t quit. Like, we don’t quit. I think that’s the one trick, is we don’t, you know, we don’t back away from stress.”

The Post Pallet is one of several boutiques run by women on Main Street in Swanton. (Tony Geftos)

At least three new businesses have opened during the past few months. Many others launched within the past year. One dozen of them are run by women.

“We’re women and we fight and we don’t give up. So, we’re here for you. We all are,” said Joyce Berry, owner of You-Nique Boo-Tique.

You'll find a variety of items for sale inside You-nique Boo-tique in Swanton. (Tony Geftos)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.