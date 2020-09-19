Advertisement

BIG 10 announces 2020 football schedule

Ohio State to play Michigan Dec. 12th
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown to kickoff is on for the BIG 10.

Football teams will begin interconference play with a shortened season Oct. 24, 2020. That’s after the season was initially postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The BIG 10 made the announcement of the starting date and all of the matchups Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game...

Posted by Big Ten Conference on Saturday, September 19, 2020

The annual Border Battle matchup between The Ohio State University and The University of Michigan will remain the final game of the season for both teams. It’s set to be played in Columbus, Dec. 12, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

