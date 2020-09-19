BIG 10 announces 2020 football schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown to kickoff is on for the BIG 10.

Football teams will begin interconference play with a shortened season Oct. 24, 2020. That’s after the season was initially postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The BIG 10 made the announcement of the starting date and all of the matchups Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

The annual Border Battle matchup between The Ohio State University and The University of Michigan will remain the final game of the season for both teams. It’s set to be played in Columbus, Dec. 12, 2020.

