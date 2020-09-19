Ohio governor orders flags lowered for RBG
Flags to remain at half staff until the internment of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering all flags across the state to be immediately lowered to half staff following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.
Tributes are pouring in from politicians across Ohio and Michigan.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.