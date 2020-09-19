Person shot near Bowlero Lanes in Toledo
Police are searching for the suspected shooter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in West Toledo.
According to police, one person was shot shortly after 6:30 near Bowlero Lanes Fun Center on Monroe Street.
Dispatchers confirm with 13abc, the victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of the injuries are unknown.
Officers have a description of the shooter, that they have not released to the public, and are currently looking for that person.
