Person shot near Bowlero Lanes in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in West Toledo.

According to police, one person was shot shortly after 6:30 near Bowlero Lanes Fun Center on Monroe Street.

Dispatchers confirm with 13abc, the victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

Officers have a description of the shooter, that they have not released to the public, and are currently looking for that person.

