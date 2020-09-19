Advertisement

Person shot near Bowlero Lanes in Toledo

Police are searching for the suspected shooter
One person was shot near Bowlero Lanes Fun Center in Toledo.
One person was shot near Bowlero Lanes Fun Center in Toledo.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in West Toledo.

According to police, one person was shot shortly after 6:30 near Bowlero Lanes Fun Center on Monroe Street.

Dispatchers confirm with 13abc, the victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

Officers have a description of the shooter, that they have not released to the public, and are currently looking for that person.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Detroit Tigers' manager Ron Gardenhire retires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Williams
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announces he is retiring.

News

BIG 10 announces 2020 football schedule

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
The annual Border Battle is set for Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbus.

News

Ohio governor orders flags lowered for RBG

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
All flags to be immediately lowered to half staff across Ohio to honor the passing of Justice Ginsburg.

News

Football Friday - Week 4

Updated: 19 hours ago
Check out all the highlights from Week 4, as well as Week 1 for the teams in Michigan!

Latest News

News

Football Sept 18 Part 1

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Football Friday Sept 18 Part 2

Updated: 19 hours ago

Economy

Outdoor downtown Toledo dining amid fall weather

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Since May many local bars and restaurants have shifted their dining options outdoors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. But as the temperatures get cooler, restaurants are having to adapt to the fall weather.

News

Penta Career Center turns on solar array

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Penta Career Center turns on solar array.

News

Findlay Village Mall sells for $4 million

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Findlay Village Mall sells for $4 million.

News

Heidelberg University receives $300k grant from the U.S. Department of Justice

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Heidelberg University receives $300,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice.