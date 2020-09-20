Advertisement

9/19: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons leading into fall
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We hit the freezing mark in Monroe/Hillsdale on Saturday morning, though the last days of summer will end up slightly cooler than the first days of fall, with highs in the 60s under sunny skies Sunday. We’ll warm to the 70s by Monday/Tuesday, with the midweek providing the low 80s in a few spots. Dry conditions prevail through most of the week, with very isolated showers possible Friday and our next best chance of rain arriving next Sunday.

By Heather Pollauf
TODAY: Cool and sunny. High 63. TONIGHT: Chilly and clear. Low 40. SUNDAY: A little warmer with lots of sunshine. High 67.

By Jay Berschback
By Ross Ellet
By Jay Berschback
