9/19: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

We hit the freezing mark in Monroe/Hillsdale on Saturday morning, though the last days of summer will end up slightly cooler than the first days of fall, with highs in the 60s under sunny skies Sunday. We’ll warm to the 70s by Monday/Tuesday, with the midweek providing the low 80s in a few spots. Dry conditions prevail through most of the week, with very isolated showers possible Friday and our next best chance of rain arriving next Sunday.

