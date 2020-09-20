Advertisement

9/20: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Highs climb near 80 by Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs are back on the upswing -- near 80 by Wednesday -- though morning lows in the 40s will prevail through the midweek. We’ll remain at or below 80 clear through to next weekend, with nary a raindrop in sight until next weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf may edge further north to Toledo just before then, with our best chance of rain so far projected through much of Sunday in a separate system.

