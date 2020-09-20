Man dies after early morning house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after and early morning house fire Sunday in Toledo.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 800-block of Atlantic Avenue, near Arlington, shortly before 6 AM. A spokesperson for Toledo Fire said a neighbor call 911 to report the house next door was on fire.

Firefighters pulled a man from the building and he was taken to U.T.M.C. where he later died.

Neighbors tell 13abc the man lived alone. No one else was injured and no other homes were damaged.

Investigators are still looking into a potential cause.

