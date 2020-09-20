Advertisement

Man dies after early morning house fire

A man is dead after a fire at a house on the 800 block of Atlantic Ave. in Toledo.
A man is dead after a fire at a house on the 800 block of Atlantic Ave. in Toledo.(Tony Geftos)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after and early morning house fire Sunday in Toledo.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 800-block of Atlantic Avenue, near Arlington, shortly before 6 AM. A spokesperson for Toledo Fire said a neighbor call 911 to report the house next door was on fire.

Firefighters pulled a man from the building and he was taken to U.T.M.C. where he later died.

Neighbors tell 13abc the man lived alone. No one else was injured and no other homes were damaged.

Investigators are still looking into a potential cause.

