One person killed in crash in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pitt Township Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on U.S. 23 near the 9 milepost when it drove off the right side of the roadway shortly after 6 PM. The vehicle then struck several construction barrels and then struck a bridge pillar on the County Road 56 overpass. Troopers say the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 23 and County Road 56 overpass remain closed while the bridge structure is inspected by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt Township Fire and EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire and EMS, Wyandot County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ed’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and the identity of the driver is being withheld pending positive identification by the Wyandot County Coroner’s Office.

