Advertisement

One person killed in crash in Bucyrus

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pitt Township Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on U.S. 23 near the 9 milepost when it drove off the right side of the roadway shortly after 6 PM. The vehicle then struck several construction barrels and then struck a bridge pillar on the County Road 56 overpass. Troopers say the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 23 and County Road 56 overpass remain closed while the bridge structure is inspected by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Pitt Township Fire and EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire and EMS, Wyandot County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ed’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and the identity of the driver is being withheld pending positive identification by the Wyandot County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law

UT College of Law Dean hypothesis future of Supreme Court

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
After 27 years of serving on the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg has left behind a long-standing resume and record within the court system. And the appointment to fill her spot will have a long-lasting impact on American history.

News

Person shot near Bowlero Lanes in Toledo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
One person was shot near Bowlero Lanes Fun Center in Toledo.

News

Detroit Tigers' manager Ron Gardenhire retires

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announces he is retiring.

News

BIG 10 announces 2020 football schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
The annual Border Battle is set for Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbus.

Latest News

News

Ohio governor orders flags lowered for RBG

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
All flags to be immediately lowered to half staff across Ohio to honor the passing of Justice Ginsburg.

News

Football Friday - Week 4

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Check out all the highlights from Week 4, as well as Week 1 for the teams in Michigan!

News

Football Sept 18 Part 1

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT

News

Football Friday Sept 18 Part 2

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT

Economy

Outdoor downtown Toledo dining amid fall weather

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Since May many local bars and restaurants have shifted their dining options outdoors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. But as the temperatures get cooler, restaurants are having to adapt to the fall weather.

News

Penta Career Center turns on solar array

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Penta Career Center turns on solar array.