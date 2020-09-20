Advertisement

President Trump plans campaign stop at Toledo Express Airport

His second rally in the Toledo area this year comes one week before the first presidential debate of 2020.
President Trump says he'll put forth a Supreme Court nominee next week and it will be a woman
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SWANTON TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Eight days before a scheduled presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, the president is gearing up for a campaign stop at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

According to the campaign website donaldjtrump.com, the Great American Comeback Event with President Donald J. Trump in Swanton, OH is scheduled for 7:00 PM Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Grand Aire Hangar. Doors open at 4:00 PM. The event page on the website goes on to state “You may only register up to two (2) tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.” CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR TICKETS.

President Trump spoke to a packed crowd at The Huntington Center in downtown Toledo during an early campaign stop in January 2020. That event was held seven months before the president officially became the Republican party presidential nominee for 2020. It was also several months before the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Those who register for the upcoming rally on the campaign website will see this message:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

donaldjtrump.com

Governor Mike DeWine (R - OH) has stated he will not enforce a mask mandate at any political rallies or demonstrations because they are exempt from public health orders, citing freedom of assembly. However, the governor has publicly urged those who plan to attend any mass gatherings to wear facial coverings in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During previous stops across the country, including a recent visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Zanesville, OH, the Trump campaign has provided masks to those who attend the rallies. However, attendees are not forced to wear them. According to ODH guidelines, facial coverings are not required when people are outdoors and can maintain at least six feet of distance between one another.

President Trump’s campaign website lists several other stops in Pennsylvania and Florida before the first of three planned debates against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Their first debate will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.

