UT College of Law Dean hypothesis future of Supreme Court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local leaders are remembering the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republican Senator Rob Portman recalls Ginsburg as brilliant, respected, a trailblazer, and champion for equal rights. Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in his own message called for a prayer asking for the principles that guided her to help guide the current leaders of the county.

University of Toledo Dean and Professor of Law Benjamin Barros is also reflecting upon the life of RGB.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an absolutely pioneering lawyer and Justice, even before she went to the court and became a Judge and Justice of the Supreme Court,” said Barros. “She was really the intellectual leader of the women’s rights movement, a tremendously influential judge, and also one who was incredibly brilliant. Everybody across the political spectrum would recognize her brilliance.”

Dean Barros explains that the loss of Ginsburg presents a major question for both the Republican and Democratic parties: “What’s next?”

“The balance of the Supreme Court as a whole is held with this vacancy. It would have a tremendous impact regardless of which way it goes on almost any major issue that is in front of the Supreme Court," said Barros.

Barros believes the death of Ginsburg creates a never before seen moment in history.

“We’re really close to an election and that makes it incredibly complicated,” said Barros.

UT College of Law Dean Benjamin Barros shares the possible outcomes of replacing long tenured Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Jack Bassett)

Barros sees 4 possible outcomes moving forward. The first, President Trump is reelected and Republicans keep majority control in the Senate. With both the power of the White House and the Senate Barros believes Republicans would have full control to appoint and confirm a replacement judge hand-selected by Donald Trump.

“Here you have the great liberal hero Justice Ginsberg, if you replace her with a Republican nominee, that’s going to alter the balance," said Barros.

Barros believes the second option would occur if President Trump is reelected this fall, but Democrats gain control of the senate. In this situation, Barros explains Republicans will more than likely rush to appoint a new judge while still in power.

“I don’t think it would be that hard for them politically to move forward in confirming the nominee of a president that’s been reelected,” said Barros.

If Joe Biden wins the 2020 election and the Republicans have Senate majority, Dean Barros hypothesizes that a conservative nominee is still probable to be appointed to the court. However, Barros does believe if Biden and the Democrats all win this fall, a Court Justice with beliefs and opinions to that of Ginsburg is likely to take on the mantle of RBG.

“If Justice Ginsburg’s seat gets filled by the Democrats it’s not going to change the current ideological balance, it would be more the status quo," said Barros.

As the election inches closer, Barros believes this moment has not only shifted the 2020 race to the White House, but the entire future of politics.

“This brings the supreme court right into the forefront, it’s what everyone is going to be talking about," said Barros. “Two days we were talking about COVID and we were talking about the economy, we were talking about many various things, but now the Supreme Court which is always an issue is front and center.”

Dean Barros would not share the scenario that he thinks is most likely to happen but says whoever does replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have big shoes to fill.

