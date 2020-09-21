Advertisement

Adult daycares preparing to reopen in the coming weeks

MemoryLane Care Services has revamped their facility, but is still waiting for clarification on testing procedures before reopening.
Executive Director Salli Bollin demonstrates the 6-foot distance between seating inside the center.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Distanced, but together, is the motto for MemoryLane Care Services in Toledo.

When the center reopens in a few weeks, the environment in terms of distancing, capacity limits, and day-to-day activities will look different.

Executive Director Salli Bollin shows us how the rooms are now laid out with the 6-foot rule for social distancing in mind, as the center prepares to welcome back clients for the first time since March.

This required moving lots of furnishings out of the center, and to meet capacity guidelines, new schedules and extended hours are planned to be offered for families.

“Normally we had somewhere between 37-42 people that would come to the center every day throughout the day, we might have some people come in the morning and some people come in the afternoon, as opposed to all day.”

Ohio senior centers and adult daycare facilities, like MemoryLane, got the green light from Governor Mike DeWine to open on September 21st, but many in the Toledo area are not ready just yet.

Safety requirements for centers across the state will include daily screenings for staff and guests, and employees will be expected to be tested on an ongoing basis for COVID-19.

Bollin says that has been the greatest challenge when it comes to reopening.

“We’re still waiting on clarification in regards to funding a little bit for the testing, particularly because we will be doing it so frequently," explains Bollin. “We’ll be doing baseline testing for all of our staff and participants as well as every other week or if someone is exhibiting systems.”

Just like other indoor facilities, face-coverings are a must for all, along with thorough cleaning. To keep up, the center will also be ordering additional PPE from the Area Office on Aging.

“I think we’ll be challenged for a while but we really want to do our best to meet a need in the community," says Bollin.

Bollin says the center has also been making sure to keep in touch with their regular families to ensure they can provide for all returning guests when the day comes to open their doors again.

For more details about MemoryLane, and the facility’s online caregiver classes and virtual coffee hours for caregivers and families, click here.

