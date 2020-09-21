Countdown is on for event that will drive tens of millions to the local economy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on. The Solheim Cup is the largest event in the world when it comes to women’s professional golf. It will be played here in Toledo at The Inverness Club next year.

The tournament is held every two years, and rotates between America and Europe. It’s a team event that pits 12 Americans against a team of 12 Europeans. After years of preparation, it’s now less than a year away. There will be a number of events leading up to the tournament.

It’s expected to generate about $32 million for the local economy, and attract about 150,000 people from all over. Becky Newell is the Tournament Director. She grew up in Maumee and graduated from BGSU. She has worked on tournaments all over the world, but this one has special meaning to her. It will provide a huge boost to the place she calls home, by attracting a lot of people from other places.

“Typically in the past, about 60% of ticket holders have come from outside the state. We’ll get a good 10-12% from overseas. In fact, people are already booking their travel packages. Community leaders, the staff and members at Inverness have truly had open arms when it comes to this tournament. Everyone has been willing to help at the drop of a hat,” said Newell.

There will also be a first for the tournament here in Toledo. Cindy Kerr is VP of the Connect Toledo Downtown Development Corporation.

“Downtown will be hosting the Solheim Cup kick-off ceremonies. It is the first time the ceremony has not been held on a golf course. Summit Street will be a part of that event, and as you may know, it is under construction right now. The project includes adding landscape and benches. It is set to be done next July. You will see a re-imagined Summit Street for the first time in 40 years, and what a great time to do it,” said Kerr.

The Solheim Cup will be played at Inverness August 31-September 6, 2021. Ticket discounts end the end of this month So if you’re interested, now is the time to buy.

Log on to solheimcup.com for all the details about the 2021 event.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.