Advertisement

Countdown is on for event that will drive tens of millions to the local economy

The 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness will attract people from all over the world
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on. The Solheim Cup is the largest event in the world when it comes to women’s professional golf. It will be played here in Toledo at The Inverness Club next year.

The tournament is held every two years, and rotates between America and Europe. It’s a team event that pits 12 Americans against a team of 12 Europeans. After years of preparation, it’s now less than a year away. There will be a number of events leading up to the tournament.

It’s expected to generate about $32 million for the local economy, and attract about 150,000 people from all over. Becky Newell is the Tournament Director. She grew up in Maumee and graduated from BGSU. She has worked on tournaments all over the world, but this one has special meaning to her. It will provide a huge boost to the place she calls home, by attracting a lot of people from other places.

“Typically in the past, about 60% of ticket holders have come from outside the state. We’ll get a good 10-12% from overseas. In fact, people are already booking their travel packages. Community leaders, the staff and members at Inverness have truly had open arms when it comes to this tournament. Everyone has been willing to help at the drop of a hat,” said Newell.

There will also be a first for the tournament here in Toledo. Cindy Kerr is VP of the Connect Toledo Downtown Development Corporation.

“Downtown will be hosting the Solheim Cup kick-off ceremonies. It is the first time the ceremony has not been held on a golf course. Summit Street will be a part of that event, and as you may know, it is under construction right now. The project includes adding landscape and benches. It is set to be done next July. You will see a re-imagined Summit Street for the first time in 40 years, and what a great time to do it,” said Kerr.

The Solheim Cup will be played at Inverness August 31-September 6, 2021. Ticket discounts end the end of this month So if you’re interested, now is the time to buy.

Log on to solheimcup.com for all the details about the 2021 event.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Solheim Cup 2021 at Inverness

Updated: 9 minutes ago
It is also expected to generate $32 million for the local economy in jut a matter of days

News

Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

Your Vote

Trump supporters and protesters alike flock to Toledo Express ahead of campaign rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
13abc will carry the entire event on our Facebook page and on 13abc.com.

News

Supporters line up for President Trump's rally at Toledo Express

Updated: 3 hours ago
Crowds lineup for Trump rally at Toledo Express Airport in Ohio on Sept. 21, 2020.

Latest News

Education

When do you go back? A list of back-to-school dates for local school districts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Districts beginning to announce back-to-school dates.

News

Lockdown lifted at Lake schools after “suspicious incident” on railroad tracks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Police tell 13abc that two people are in custody and that there is no threat to the schools but that they will remain under lockdown until officers are able to sort out the incident.

Education

Oregon City Schools announce back-to-school plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Students will head back to the classrooms in October.

Crime

Man stabbed Sunday night at Findlay bar

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police were called to the Old Stoney Ledge after 11 p.m. for a large fight.

State

Operation Safety Net concludes with 35 endangered children recovered

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Of the 35 recovered, more than 20 percent were connected to human trafficking cases.

News

Toledo Police recruiting for new 31-person class

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Erica Murphy
This new class is in addition to the one for October.