Holland woman dies in Sunday night crash on Airport Hwy.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Holland woman is dead after she was involved in a car crash Sunday night on Airport Highway near I-475.

Kelley Giddens, 52, of Holland, was exiting I-475 northbound at Airport Highway when she failed to yield to the right of way just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Her SUV struck a car, driven by Jarron Subleski, 25, of Toledo, who was westbound on Airport.

Gidden had to be extricated from her vehicle by mechanical means. She was tranported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Subleski was treated on the scene of non-life threatening injuries. He was wearning a safety belt.

Airport Highway was closed for approximately one hour Sunday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

