Lake Twp. middle and high schools on lockdown due to “suspicious incident” nearby

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township’s middle and high schools are currently locked down due to what police are calling a “suspicious incident” along the railroad tracks near the building. Police tell 13abc that two people are in custody and that there is no threat to the schools but that they will remain under lockdown until officers are able to sort out the incident.

According to Chief Hummer with the Lake Township Police, multiple jurisdictions are responding to that incident. A dispatcher with the police department says the incident is not taking place inside the school buildings.

Police say they will provide an update once the incident has been sorted.

