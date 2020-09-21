Advertisement

Lake Twp. middle and high schools on lockdown due to “suspicious incident” nearby

Police tell 13abc that two people are in custody and that there is no threat to the schools but that they will remain under lockdown until officers are able to sort out the incident.
Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township’s middle and high schools are currently locked down due to what police are calling a “suspicious incident” along the railroad tracks near the building. Police tell 13abc that two people are in custody and that there is no threat to the schools but that they will remain under lockdown until officers are able to sort out the incident.

According to Chief Hummer with the Lake Township Police, multiple jurisdictions are responding to that incident. A dispatcher with the police department says the incident is not taking place inside the school buildings.

Police say they will provide an update once the incident has been sorted.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Oregon City Schools announce back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Students will head back to the classrooms in October.

Crime

Man stabbed Sunday night at Findlay bar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police were called to the Old Stoney Ledge after 11 p.m. for a large fight.

State

Operation Safety Net concludes with 35 endangered children recovered

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Of the 35 recovered, more than 20 percent were connected to human trafficking cases.

News

Toledo Police recruiting for new 31-person class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
This new class is in addition to the one for October.

Latest News

News

Six people sent to the hospital after Wood Co. crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Pemberville and Ayers roads.

News

Holland woman dies in Sunday night crash on Airport Hwy.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A Toledo man also involved in the crash was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

News

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hosting voter registration events

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The events will also have coronavirus/disaster preparedness kits and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.

News

Senior Safety Day helps older community stay safe during the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The Toledo police department along with the Area Office on Aging is helping to give seniors the necessities they need to stay safe during this pandemic.

News

Adult daycares preparing to reopen in the coming weeks

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
MemoryLane Care Services has revamped their facility, but is still waiting for clarification on testing procedures before reopening.

News

President Trump makes second 2020 visit to Toledo area today

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
One week before the first presidential debate of 2020 in Cleveland, President Trump will make a stop at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.