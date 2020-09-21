Man stabbed Sunday night at Findlay bar

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was stabbed at a Findlay bar Sunday night and police are still searching for a suspect.

Around 11:08 p.m., Findlay Police responded to the Old Stoney Ledge in the 700 block of Howard St. for a large fight. When they arrived, officers were advised that a male had been stabbed, and both the victim and suspect fled the scene.

Officers located the victim, Ricardo Anez, 43, of Fostoria, receiving treatment at the hospital. He was stabbed in the abdomen. His condition is unknown.

Officers received conflicting witness reports to the description of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.