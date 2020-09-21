Advertisement

Man stabbed Sunday night at Findlay bar

Police light bar
Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was stabbed at a Findlay bar Sunday night and police are still searching for a suspect.

Around 11:08 p.m., Findlay Police responded to the Old Stoney Ledge in the 700 block of Howard St. for a large fight. When they arrived, officers were advised that a male had been stabbed, and both the victim and suspect fled the scene.

Officers located the victim, Ricardo Anez, 43, of Fostoria, receiving treatment at the hospital. He was stabbed in the abdomen. His condition is unknown.

Officers received conflicting witness reports to the description of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Oregon City Schools announce back-to-school plan

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Students will head back to the classrooms in October.

State

Operation Safety Net concludes with 35 endangered children recovered

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Of the 35 recovered, more than 20 percent were connected to human trafficking cases.

News

Toledo Police recruiting for new 31-person class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
This new class is in addition to the one for October.

News

Six people sent to the hospital after Wood Co. crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Pemberville and Ayers roads.

Latest News

News

Holland woman dies in Sunday night crash on Airport Hwy.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A Toledo man also involved in the crash was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

News

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hosting voter registration events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The events will also have coronavirus/disaster preparedness kits and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.

News

Senior Safety Day helps older community stay safe during the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The Toledo police department along with the Area Office on Aging is helping to give seniors the necessities they need to stay safe during this pandemic.

News

Adult daycares preparing to reopen in the coming weeks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
MemoryLane Care Services has revamped their facility, but is still waiting for clarification on testing procedures before reopening.

News

President Trump makes second 2020 visit to Toledo area today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
One week before the first presidential debate of 2020 in Cleveland, President Trump will make a stop at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Law

UT College of Law Dean hypothesis future of Supreme Court

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
After 27 years of serving on the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg has left behind a long-standing resume and record within the court system. And the appointment to fill her spot will have a long-lasting impact on American history.