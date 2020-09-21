Advertisement

Operation Safety Net concludes with 35 endangered children recovered

A task force led by U.S. Marshals in Ohio has located 25 missing children.
A task force led by U.S. Marshals in Ohio has located 25 missing children.(US Marshals Service)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service program to recover missing and endangered children has concluded, with 35 children recovered during Operation Safety Net in northern Ohio.

The children were between the ages of 13 and 18, with more than 20 percent connected to human trafficking cases. Of the 40 cases refered to the Marshals Task Force, only five remain open.

The U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has now created a permanent Missing Child Unit throughout the 40 counties of northern Ohio to focus on those missing, abused, neglected, and trafficking juveniles.

“This was new unchartered territory and the first time we conducted an operation like this,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “I am very proud of our law enforcement, community, and media partners who worked tirelessly to bring our missing and most vulnerable children to safety. The establishment of a permanent unit in Northern Ohio will ensure that our most vulnerable missing children will continue to be found and brought to safety.”

Children were located and recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, Miami, Florida, and other cities throughout Ohio.

The Missing Child Unit of The U.S.  Marshals Service will continue to be asking for support from the community in locating the five remaining missing kids.  Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Oregon City Schools announce back-to-school plan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Students will head back to the classrooms in October.

Crime

Man stabbed Sunday night at Findlay bar

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police were called to the Old Stoney Ledge after 11 p.m. for a large fight.

News

Toledo Police recruiting for new 31-person class

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
This new class is in addition to the one for October.

News

Six people sent to the hospital after Wood Co. crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Pemberville and Ayers roads.

Latest News

News

Holland woman dies in Sunday night crash on Airport Hwy.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A Toledo man also involved in the crash was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

News

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hosting voter registration events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The events will also have coronavirus/disaster preparedness kits and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.

News

Senior Safety Day helps older community stay safe during the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The Toledo police department along with the Area Office on Aging is helping to give seniors the necessities they need to stay safe during this pandemic.

News

Adult daycares preparing to reopen in the coming weeks

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
MemoryLane Care Services has revamped their facility, but is still waiting for clarification on testing procedures before reopening.

News

President Trump makes second 2020 visit to Toledo area today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
One week before the first presidential debate of 2020 in Cleveland, President Trump will make a stop at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Law

UT College of Law Dean hypothesis future of Supreme Court

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
After 27 years of serving on the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg has left behind a long-standing resume and record within the court system. And the appointment to fill her spot will have a long-lasting impact on American history.