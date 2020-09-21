Photo shoot litter in Metropark sparks frustration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rikki Costell is a local photographer. “The Spot” is an area of trees at Oak Openings that’s popular for photoshoots. She went out there last week for a shoot and found something that didn’t belong there: a giant mess of confetti.

Costell posted a picture of the confetti mess to a Facebook group of local photographers. Other members shared her frustration because they’ve seen their own share of litter. Costell tells 13abc that the list includes “full cakes left from first birthday sessions and cake smashes. Someone said they saw spray paint on trees from maybe an engagement session.”

One of the members of the group went out to help clean things up. Some confetti was still left Monday, so Costell stopped to clean up, too. She explains, “It makes me sad when people aren’t respecting our space. When I’m bringing a family out here for pictures and there’s already trash in the background, it kind of ruins the mood.”

If you’re planning a celebration outside, Costell has some advice. “If you’re going to do confetti, you can lay something down underneath where it’s going to fall, you can bring trash bags and a rake to clean up your mess. We’re so lucky that we have all these Metroparks in the area to use.” glitter and confetti are listed as prohibited items for events held within the Metroparks, and a spokesperson says that anyone found littering will receive a citation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.