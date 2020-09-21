Advertisement

Senior Safety Day helps older community stay safe during the pandemic

The Toledo police department is helping to give seniors the necessities they need to stay safe during this pandemic.
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department, along with the Area Office on Aging, is helping to give seniors the necessities they need to stay safe during this pandemic. They are delivering wellness bags with masks, information on COVID-19, estate planning documents, food resources and crime prevention tips.

The Toledo police departments Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol program is celebrating 20 years of service. Officer Kathleen Mohr says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can take a toll on our elderly population. She wants everyone to be aware of potential scam calls and texts and is reminding her clients to never talk with a suspected scam robocaller in any way and avoid providing personal or financial information over the phone.

