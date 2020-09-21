Advertisement

Six people sent to the hospital after Wood Co. crash

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Lake Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Pemberville and Ayers roads.

William Brewer, 67, of Oregon, was traveling west on Ayers when he failed to yield at the stop sign at Pemberville, striking a minivan driven by Kallin St. John, 32, of Northwood. Brewer was ejected from his vehicle and landed in a ditch, while the minivan went off the left side of the road into the ditch.

Other occupants of the minivan included Katherine Scott, 29, of Northwood, and three juveniles. The children were all in child safety seats or booster seats, according to OSP. Including St. John, all were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brewer was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was cited for failure to yield.

The road was closed for around 1 hour. The crash remains under investigation.

