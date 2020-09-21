Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hosting voter registration events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will be holding voter registration and census events the week of Sept 21-25 at LMHA facilities in Toledo.
Each event will feature food served by TBS partner Off The Rails Food Trolley, online voter registration for the 2020 election, coronavirus/disaster preparedness kits, and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.
Each event will take place 4-6 p.m. at the following locations:
Monday: Oak Terrace, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd., Holland
Tuesday: Elmdale, 463 Elmdale St., Toledo
Wednesday: Port Lawrence Homes, Toledo
Thursday: Birmingham Terrace, 2100 Consaul, Toledo
Friday: Weiler Homes, 601 Fassett, Toledo
Community partners for these events include LMHA, Paramount Advantage, Pathway 4 Successful Leadership, and Off The Rails Food Trolley.
