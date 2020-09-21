Toledo Buffalo Soldiers hosting voter registration events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers will be holding voter registration and census events the week of Sept 21-25 at LMHA facilities in Toledo.

Each event will feature food served by TBS partner Off The Rails Food Trolley, online voter registration for the 2020 election, coronavirus/disaster preparedness kits, and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.

Each event will take place 4-6 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday: Oak Terrace, 330 Oak Terrace Blvd., Holland

Tuesday: Elmdale, 463 Elmdale St., Toledo

Wednesday: Port Lawrence Homes, Toledo

Thursday: Birmingham Terrace, 2100 Consaul, Toledo

Friday: Weiler Homes, 601 Fassett, Toledo

Community partners for these events include LMHA, Paramount Advantage, Pathway 4 Successful Leadership, and Off The Rails Food Trolley.

