Toledo Police recruiting for new 31-person class

Toledo Police car
Toledo Police car(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police is launching a recruiting campaign is fill a 31-person class for August 2021, in addition to the academy class set to begin in October.

The National Testing Network is testing all potential candidates with a testing period from Oct. 1-Dec. 31. Testing is in-person, but it can be done online with proper equipment. After passing the NTN, applicants will be required to pass a thorough background investigation, psychological examination, and a fitness test.

Questions can be directed to TPDRecruitment@toledo.oh.gov. Interested candidates should visit TPDHire.com and fill out an interest card.

We are hiring!

We are hiring! Toledo Police have launched a recruiting campaign to fill a 31 person police class slated for August of 2021. This a new class, in addition to the academy set to begin in October, 2020. The Toledo Police Department is striving to hire a qualified group of applicants who represent the diverse culture and hardworking nature of the City of Toledo. If you are a person with a desire to serve the community, motivated to keep Toledo citizens safe, and dedicated to upholding the values of the Toledo Police Department, you are encouraged to apply. The National Testing Network (NTN) is again testing all potential candidates with a testing period that opens October 1, 2020 and is scheduled to close on December 31, 2020. Can’t take the job but want to help inspire change? Consider hosting an in-person testing site at your local business or organization that has the space to support social distancing. Questions? Email the Recruitment Unit at TPDRecruitment@toledo.oh.gov. Interested candidates should visit TPDHire.com and fill out an interest card as soon as possible. #toledopolice

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

