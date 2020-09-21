Advertisement

Trump supporters and protesters alike flock to Toledo Express ahead of campaign rally

13abc will carry the entire event on our Facebook page and on 13abc.com.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Trump is scheduled to make his second 2020 campaign appearance in the Toledo area on Monday as he brings his Great American Comeback Event to Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. Hundreds of supporters lined up outside the airport waiting for the gates to officially open at 4 PM for the 7 PM event.

President Trump supporters line up for his campaign stop in Toledo tonight at 7

Posted by 13abc on Monday, September 21, 2020

It’s the second of two Ohio stops on the president’s campaign schedule on Monday, following an earlier stop in Dayton. Those hoping to attend the event were required to register in advance and agree to the following:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

While a statewide mask mandate is still in effect for Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has stated he will not enforce it at any political rallies or demonstrations because they are exempt from public health orders, citing freedom of assembly. However, the governor has publicly urged those who plan to attend any mass gatherings to wear facial coverings in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During previous stops across the country, including a recent visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Zanesville, Ohio, the Trump campaign has provided masks to those who attend the rallies. However, attendees are not forced to wear them. According to Ohio Department of Health guidelines, facial coverings are not required when people are outdoors and can maintain at least six feet of distance between one another.

Supporters aren’t the only ones in attendance at the event. Protesters are also hoping to make their voices heard at the rally. Ahead of the event, former Vice President and current Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden released a statement saying:

"President Trump has failed Ohio. From a bungled pandemic response that has cost jobs and lives, to openly calling for a boycott of Goodyear, to abandoning workers in Lordstown whose jobs he promised to protect — Trump has broken promise after promise and turned his back on the Buckeye State at a moment when we are in desperate need of real leadership.

Ohio deserves a leader in the White House who will fight for workers and families — not just corporations and the super-wealthy. As president, I’ll ensure that we not only recover from this crisis and end this pandemic, but that we support the small businesses that fuel our economy and create millions of good-paying jobs. There’s nothing Americans can’t do if given half a chance — and as president, I will help bring this country together so we can build back better than ever before."

Both Trump and Biden will appear in their first televised debate on September 29th in Cleveland.

13abc will carry the president’s rally on our Facebook page and on 13abc.com.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote

Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

Your Vote

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

National

Arrest in case of ricin letters sent to White House, Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER and COLLEEN LONG
The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Your Vote

Feds threaten funds to NYC, Seattle and Portland over unrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department identified New York City, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by President Donald Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.”

Latest News

Your Vote

Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court’s iconic steps in front of the building.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

Your Vote

Judge: Postal Service must process election mail on time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday.

Your Vote

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

Your Vote

Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.

National

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.