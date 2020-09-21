Trump supporters and protesters alike flock to Toledo Express ahead of campaign rally

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Trump is scheduled to make his second 2020 campaign appearance in the Toledo area on Monday as he brings his Great American Comeback Event to Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. Hundreds of supporters lined up outside the airport waiting for the gates to officially open at 4 PM for the 7 PM event.

It’s the second of two Ohio stops on the president’s campaign schedule on Monday, following an earlier stop in Dayton. Those hoping to attend the event were required to register in advance and agree to the following:

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

While a statewide mask mandate is still in effect for Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has stated he will not enforce it at any political rallies or demonstrations because they are exempt from public health orders, citing freedom of assembly. However, the governor has publicly urged those who plan to attend any mass gatherings to wear facial coverings in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During previous stops across the country, including a recent visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Zanesville, Ohio, the Trump campaign has provided masks to those who attend the rallies. However, attendees are not forced to wear them. According to Ohio Department of Health guidelines, facial coverings are not required when people are outdoors and can maintain at least six feet of distance between one another.

Supporters aren’t the only ones in attendance at the event. Protesters are also hoping to make their voices heard at the rally. Ahead of the event, former Vice President and current Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden released a statement saying:

"President Trump has failed Ohio. From a bungled pandemic response that has cost jobs and lives, to openly calling for a boycott of Goodyear, to abandoning workers in Lordstown whose jobs he promised to protect — Trump has broken promise after promise and turned his back on the Buckeye State at a moment when we are in desperate need of real leadership.

Ohio deserves a leader in the White House who will fight for workers and families — not just corporations and the super-wealthy. As president, I’ll ensure that we not only recover from this crisis and end this pandemic, but that we support the small businesses that fuel our economy and create millions of good-paying jobs. There’s nothing Americans can’t do if given half a chance — and as president, I will help bring this country together so we can build back better than ever before."

Both Trump and Biden will appear in their first televised debate on September 29th in Cleveland.

