When do you go back? A list of back-to-school dates for local school districts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As school districts across the area begin to announce their back-to-school plans, it can be hard to keep it all straight. So, 13abc has created a list of local school districts and their planned dates of returning to the classroom.

These dates are subject to change. If you have any questions, please contact your individual school district.

TOLEDO PUBLIC: Oct. 12 -- Pre-K thru 2nd grade; Oct. 26; 3rd grade thru 12th grade

ANTHONY WAYNE: Hybrid plan until further notice

BOWLING GREEN: All virtual until mid-October reevaluation

MAUMEE: Oct. 1 & 2 -- split days between last names; Oct. 5 -- entire district

OREGON: Oct. 5 -- Kindergarten thru 6th grade (hybrid); Oct. 19 -- 7th grade thru 12th grade (hybrid), K-6 (full-time); Nov. 2 -- Grades 7-12 (full-time)

PERRYSBURG: Hybrid plan until further notice

SPRINGFIELD: Virtual learning until Oct. 1

SYLVANIA: Hybrid plan until at least Oct. 22

WASHINGTON LOCAL: Hybrid plan until further notice

We will continue to update this list as more district announce their plans and with any changes.

