Advertisement

Camp Fire Sandusky Co. raising donated items for hurricane relief

Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron, La., area.
Helicopter video shows extensive flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Laura in the Cameron, La., area.(Source: WMBF)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Camp Fire Sandusky County Youth Move is holding a Bucket Brigade to raise funds for Hurricane Laura relief.

The drive will last until Sept. 25. Donated items can be dropped off between 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Camp Fire Sandusky County, 2100 Baker Rd., Fremont.

For more information, contact Tory Thompson or Micah Zinna at 419-332-8641.

Hurricane Laura Relief Bucket Brigade

Posted by Camp Fire Sandusky County on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crowds gathered outside Trump rally

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Elaine Bowersox is accused of damaging items at the site and throwing items around.

News

Public health officials concerned by mask policy at rally

Updated: 12 hours ago
While masks and hand sanitizer are available at President Trump's rally at Toledo Express, they are not required and local public health officials are concerned it could cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

News

President Trump campaign rally comes to Toledo - 6 PM

Updated: 12 hours ago
President Trump's re-election campaign came to Toledo Monday night and thousands flocked to Toledo Express Airport for the event.

Latest News

News

Solheim Cup 2021 at Inverness

Updated: 12 hours ago
It is also expected to generate $32 million for the local economy in jut a matter of days

News

Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

Updated: 12 hours ago
Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

News

Solheim Cup expected to generate millions for local economy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The countdown is on. The Solheim Cup -- the largest event in the world for women’s golf -- will be played at The Inverness Club next year.

Your Vote

President Trump holds massive rally at Toledo Express with Biden debate looming

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Both Trump and Biden will appear in their first televised debate on September 29 in Cleveland.

News

Supporters line up for President Trump's rally at Toledo Express

Updated: 16 hours ago
Crowds lineup for Trump rally at Toledo Express Airport in Ohio on Sept. 21, 2020.

Education

When do you go back? A list of back-to-school dates for local school districts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Districts beginning to announce back-to-school dates.