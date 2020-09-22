Camp Fire Sandusky Co. raising donated items for hurricane relief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Camp Fire Sandusky County Youth Move is holding a Bucket Brigade to raise funds for Hurricane Laura relief.

The drive will last until Sept. 25. Donated items can be dropped off between 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Camp Fire Sandusky County, 2100 Baker Rd., Fremont.

For more information, contact Tory Thompson or Micah Zinna at 419-332-8641.

