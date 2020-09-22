Advertisement

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

The teen is doing better, but the drug is still affecting her body

Autumn Richards thought a classmate had given her a piece of candy.

Instead, he gave her a gummy laced with drugs.

Her mother, Beth Richards, recorded video in the ambulance in disbelief, trying to understand what was happening to her child.

“Her eyes were beginning to become fixed and dilated and just, she wasn’t blinking. It was pretty horrific sight,” Richards said.

Doctors told her it was synthetic THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

According to the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was exposed Thursday.

A boy gave her the gummies and deputies have sent evidence to be tested at a lab to confirm it was THC.

The teen that gave out the drug-laced candy could be in serious trouble.

“This incident constitutes a level 4 offense in our student code of conduct, which is the most serious,” the Saint Johns County School District said.

The teen is making progress day by day, but her mother said there have been moments when the drug still affects her body.

At moments, she will shake without control and has to be spoon-fed.

“It could’ve happened anywhere. Regardless of this happening at school; that doesn’t matter. This could’ve happened at McDonalds, it could have happened at a playground, it could’ve happened at home. The location does not matter,” Richards said.

She hopes every parent will have a serious conversation with their child about not taking candy from others no matter how safe it appears.

The teen who gave out the candy hasn’t been arrested, but police are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

News

Terror threat foiled in Wood County

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Police say the couple from Virginia threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is trying to raise $200,000 in their virtual H2Oh fundraiser, and there are plenty of incentives to help out.

News

Toledo Humane Society hosts biggest fundraiser of the year this week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Pawvillion is going virtual, and the goal is to raise at least $120,000

Latest News

News

Homeowners can apply for millions of dollars to clean up lead hazards

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The City of Toledo is getting a $5.7 million dollars in federal aid to help clean up lead paint in old homes.

News

Traffic Diet: Maumee street going from four lanes down to two + a turn lane

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Levi and Lilac's Whiskey Room puts its unused space to use with a brand new coffee pub.

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

News

- Lead Paint Grant Helps Homeowners In Toledo Clean Up Properties

Updated: 1 hour ago
$5.7 million dollars is now available to remediate lead paint hazards in the city of Toledo.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes looking to raise $200,000 during biggest annual fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
H2Oh has gone virtual this year, but participants can still try their luck at a grand prize ride on a giant freighter or $10,000