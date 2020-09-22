Get on your bikes and ride: Free ToleGO bike rides today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the first day of fall, and ToleGO bike share encourages you to take a bike ride, and today, the ride’s on them. ToleGO is giving free 30-minute rides Tuesday to anyone who wants one.

The bikes are docked at 17 locations throughout downtown and can be unlocked with the SoBi app. You can use the coupon code FALL2020 for 30 minutes of free ride time. When you’re done, just return your bike to the nearest docking station.

Free bike rides today for the first day of Fall.



ToleGO says the bikes are cleaned and sanitized regularly, and the company encourages riders to also wipe them down.

Local artist Sianna Bermejo is excited to explore downtown with her first ToleGO ride today.

“I love downtown Toledo. I love to walk around, and I bring my friends here because there aren’t a lot of people, Now that they have the bikes here and it’s going to be free, I think it will be really fun to just ride around and see some new things that you’ve never seen before in downtown Toledo,” says Bermejo.

