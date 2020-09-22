Advertisement

Giving back with the United Way’s Ways of Caring

The United Way of Hancock County is in the midst of its: “Days of Caring”, a week filled with volunteer opportunities across the Findlay area.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers are hard at work at the City Mission in Findlay, preparing lunch for nearly 80 people.

An employee from Findlay's Whirlpool location volunteers her time serving people in need at the City Mission.(Jack Bassett)

Today’s volunteers are apart of the United Way’s Days of Caring.

“It’s a week-long service event where we have volunteers come in from the different corporations and businesses in the community,” said United Way Volunteer Coordinator Sarah Mayle. “Agencies from the nonprofits in town will then send projects, and we put it all together, organize everything, and out they go for the week!”

This year there are currently 16 different groups involved with the week-long volunteer event. Marathon, Whirlpool Corp., City Apparel, Findlay Flag City Rotary, Friends Office, Starr Torres, Gilmore Jasion Mahler, Starr Torres, Fifth Third Bank, Freudenberg Nok, and Reineke and Roush Financial Planning Group are all offering their time and service in partnership with the United Way.

“We have about 220 volunteers, I’ve also calculated that will be 872 service hours and it will be over 21,000 dollars of profit to the non-profits," said Sarah Mayle.

For today’s Days of Caring activities, volunteers filled the kitchen of the City Mission, an emergency shelter for homeless men, women, and families. Employees with Whirlpool traded out their typical work dress code for hairnets and gloves.

Whirlpool employees join the staff from the City Mission preparing dozens of meals.
Whirlpool employees join the staff from the City Mission preparing dozens of meals.(Jack Bassett)

“There is a need here every day for these folks and getting to help out has been great," said Whirlpool employee and volunteer Stacy Bils.

Across town at Habitat for Humanity’s Findlay Restore location, volunteer Starr Torres traded out her job as a fulltime mother to an 18-month-old, for the role of price marker. Torres not with any business or cooperation simply volunteered her own time with the United Way, and was sent out to mark the prices of dozens of items for sale within the store,

Proceeds from Findlay’s Restore location are used to fund programs that build “strength, stability, and self-reliance locally and around the world.”

More volunteers could be found at Findlay’s Treeline Center, an 11-bed inpatient treatment facility that works with patients battling addictions.

Finical employees swapped out their computers for paintbrushes to freshen up the temporarily closed facility.

“Normally I work with John Reineke and we run a finical planning company in Findlay Ohio, and today we got the chance to step outside the office and do a little team-building exercise," said volunteer Aaron Roush. “This was actually very rewarding because we were able to get involved with the community, learn a few things that we didn’t know existed in the community, and learn about somethings that we have to offer to people in the community.”

In total 61 projects are being enacted this week due to the United Ways initiative. Days of Caring will continue into this upcoming weekend with new projects and new volunteers coming out every day.

“Because of the pandemic and the situation that has unfolded for us all, there are more people than ever who need help.”

Sarah Mayle

